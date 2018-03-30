Top court rules rescinding confession has price

The country's top appeals court decided that members of terrorist groups who turn state's evidence before rescinding their testimony in court cannot benefit from the Penitence Law, which allows the release of former terrorists if they divulge secrets.

The Supreme Court of Appeals General Assembly was deliberating a case that involved four members of the PKK terrorist group. The four turned state's evidence to benefit from the Penitence Law. While being tried at an Istanbul criminal court, they rescinded their previous testimony, which resulted in the court annulling their pardon.

While the lower appeals court found the annulment legal, the Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Prosecutor's Office objected. The office said that once suspects turned state evidence and were released, they found it hard to adapt to civilian life and had fears about their and their family's security before arguing that it was unreasonable to expect them to divulge information about the PKK in every stage of their lives.

The office also said that former PKK members are the most effective weapon in the fight against terrorism. "Such people, by joining terrorist groups, find themselves in the midst of a criminal enterprise and should be given the chance to redeem themselves and return to society. Utilizing the information such former terrorists give to prosecute others while denying them the benefits of the Penitence Law is unfair and in the long run, runs counter to national interests and harms the fight against terrorism."

The suspects who turn state's evidence provide information on culprits of previously unsolved crimes, the office argued, adding that such people rescinding their previous testimony in front of other suspects in court should not annul the benefits of the Penitence Law.

Still, the top appeals court dismissed the prosecutor's argument and ruled that rescinding previous testimony in court annuls the benefits of the Penitence Law.