46 arrest warrants issued over police exam fraud

Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects over alleged fraud in a police academy entrance exam in 2012, according to judicial sources on Friday. The sources said the Ankara Public Prosecutor's office said the suspects were recruited in the academy because they cheated on their exam. Meanwhile, 13 suspects were arrested in another exam fraud investigation run by the same prosecutor's office. Thirty-five suspects are being sought for suspected fraud in an entrance exam to the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Policies in 2011. The exam fraud investigations are part of an ongoing probe targeting the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which used the tests to infiltrate state institutions.