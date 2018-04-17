Restored monastery in eastern Turkey reopens a century later

Mor Aho, a historic Assyriac monastery in Gercüş, a district in the eastern province of Batman, reopened yesterday after it was restored with state aid some 100 years after it was closed as Christians in the area left.

The governor accompanied the Assyriac clergy, locals and members of the Assyriac community living in Europe for the opening ceremony of the sixth century monastery restored over the past three years. Governor Ahmet Deniz told reporters that Turkey respects freedom of worship for citizens of different faiths and the world needs to embrace admiration between different faiths seen in Anatolia.

Samuel Aktaş, the Assyriac Archbishop of Mor Gabriel, another monastery in the region, was among those attending the reopening ceremony and he prayed for the government for "helping the reparation of the monastery." Locals expressed thanks to Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek, who is a native of Batman, for his efforts in the restoration of Mor Aho.

Through the restoration of the monastery, which was largely rebuilt from its ruins, locals hope to bring back the Assyriac community who left the district years ago.