Airport transfer companies accused of scamming tourists

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Transfer companies offering luxury car services for transporting tourists from an Istanbul airport to their hotels face criticism for overcharging for short routes.

A story by the Hürriyet newspaper says two Japanese tourists were charged TL 1,550 for a short route from the airport to the Sultanahmet district that costs about TL 70 by taxi.

Social media users called authorities to punish the scammers while a user shared the photo of a receipt that shows another company charged TL 1,200 for a similar fare.

Speaking to Hürriyet, Ertan Demirbaş, head of the travel agency that sold a package tour to Japanese tourists, said they filed a complaint to the country's top tourism body against the transfer company.

