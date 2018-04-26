Airport transfer companies accused of scamming tourists

Transfer companies offering luxury car services for transporting tourists from an Istanbul airport to their hotels face criticism for overcharging for short routes.

A story by the Hürriyet newspaper says two Japanese tourists were charged TL 1,550 for a short route from the airport to the Sultanahmet district that costs about TL 70 by taxi.

Social media users called authorities to punish the scammers while a user shared the photo of a receipt that shows another company charged TL 1,200 for a similar fare.

Speaking to Hürriyet, Ertan Demirbaş, head of the travel agency that sold a package tour to Japanese tourists, said they filed a complaint to the country's top tourism body against the transfer company.