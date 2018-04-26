Over 1,000 undocumented migrants captured in operations across Turkey

A total of 1,082 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey, security sources said Wednesday.

In Western Turkey's Izmir province, the coast guard rounded up 56 Syrian and three Iranian nationals trying to illegally reach Greece, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants were stranded in the Aegean Sea after their boat's motor stopped.

Separately, 44 Syrians -- half of them children -- were held in the Kaş district of the southern Antalya province.

Five suspected human smugglers were arrested for further investigation, the source said.

Meanwhile, 36 Syrians were held trying to enter Turkey in the southern Hatay province,

Later on Wednesday, the coast guard and gendarmerie units held 790 undocumented migrants in the northwestern province of Edirne.

The migrants include Afghan, Algerian, Pakistani, Palestinian, Tunisian, Moroccan, Syrian and Bangladeshi nationals, another security source said.

Separately, 125 undocumented migrants were held during a two-day operation in the eastern province of Erzurum.

Also, 28 undocumented migrants were held by gendarmerie units late Wednesday in Izmir and three alleged human smugglers were arrested, a security source said.

The source added that most of the migrants are of African origin and the human smugglers were preparing to bring them to Greek island of Samos.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees and asylum seekers trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Over the past year, thousands of people have made the short but dangerous attempt to cross the Aegean in a bid to reach Greece, before continuing on to northern and western Europe.

Especially Turkey's Aegean provinces including Izmir are the regions most frequently used by refugees leaving Turkey for the EU.