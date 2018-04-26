Turkish court rejects appeal for release of Greece's spy soldiers

A court in the border city of Edirne rejected yesterday lawyers' appeal for the release of two Greek soldiers arrested last month on espionage charges after they crossed into the Turkish side of the border.

Lt. Angelos Mitretodis and Sgt. Dimitris Kouklazis claimed they crossed over to the Turkish side by mistake while pursuing migrants, denying charges of espionage. They were remanded in custody on March 1, in a case that has raised tensions between Greece and Turkey.

The court said in its verdict that the soldiers had no residence in Turkey and could flee the country if released. The soldiers will appear before the court in a date yet to be scheduled.

The Greek-Turkish border is tightly monitored by both parties due to the massive refugee influx into Europe since 2015, and because of terror threats.

The two countries had improved their ties after a presidential visit to Athens last year but hostilities re-emerged recently. Greece was accused of provocation by Turkey when its ships violated Turkey's "territorial waters" in the Aegean Sea. Ankara has also been critical of Athens after Greek courts rejected the extradition of putschist soldiers involved in the 2016 coup bid in Turkey.