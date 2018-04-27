'Allah gave him back': Anti-coup hero leaves hospital after 572 days

He couldn't utter a word and was a pale shade of his former self as he was brought in a wheelchair to a press conference in Istanbul yesterday. Yet, Mehmet Yaman, one of the national heroes who confronted putschists during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, survived potentially lethal wounds he sustained when putschists opened fire on him. Some 572 days and 10 surgeries later, Yaman was finally discharged from the hospital.

"Allah gave him back to us. He had no reaction other than heartbeat when they first brought him to the hospital," his wife told reporters at a press conference in the company of her husband's doctors.

The 44-year-old father of three was among unarmed civilians who defied heavily armed putschists and approached them in a bid to convince them to lay down the arms.

"He went out with his friends when he heard about the coup that night. They first went to Kısıklı (Istanbul district where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's residence is located) and then went to the bridge. It was there he was injured," his wife Dilek Yaman told reporters about the July 15 night. Some 250 people were killed across Turkey that day when Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) infiltrators in the military tried to seize power and gunned down anyone opposing them.

Mehmet Yaman was near a police vehicle on the then Bosporus Bridge when putschists opened fire with heavy weapons. He was injured in the head by shrapnel from a destroyed vehicle.

The bridge, where 34 others were killed by putschists was renamed "July 15 Martyrs Bridge" after the coup attempt. "He remembers that moment and can speak a little," she said.

Yaman abstained from speaking at the press conference upon doctors' advice that cited it would tire him, only waving hands to reporters. "This is a blessing for us. He will be better by God's will. The president and the prime minister have visited us. We want the president to meet him again. It would boost his morale," Dilek Yaman said.

Mehmet Yaman will now spend his days at home where his treatment will continue towards a full recovery.