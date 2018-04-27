Cardiovascular disease still biggest killer for Turks

Cardiovascular disease is the biggest killer in Turkey, according to a cause of death report released yesterday by the state-run Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The figures on the top three causes of death released in the TurkStat report say that circulatory system diseases were the cause of death in 39.7 percent of cases in 2017 followed by neoplasms, or tumors, and respiratory system diseases. The statistics show that the top three diseases killing the nation did not change compared to 2016. Overall, 165,323 people died of cardiovascular disease in 2017. Ischemic heart disease, better known as narrowing of the arteries, is the main cause of death among those suffering from circulatory system diseases. TurkStat does not release an analysis on the causes of the rise or drop in figures but cardiovascular disease is commonly linked to unhealthy nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle, two main concerns for the authorities in an aging Turkey.

The statistics show that circulatory system diseases are most common in the age bracket of between 75 and 84. Experts say a decline in physical activity coupled with diabetes and bad nutrition habits are to blame for the rise in the diseases. The rise is also linked to the trend of an aging population in the country, which once boasted being one of the youngest among European countries. The Health Ministry seeks to combat the phenomenon, encouraging the public to avoid unhealthy snacks and turn to healthier foods as well as routine exercise. The ministry organizes mass walks and promotes the use of bicycles to encourage people to do more physical activity.

Neoplasms, or abnormal growth-causing cancers, claimed 79,889 lives in 2017 and the majority of cancer-related deaths were from malignant neoplasms of the larynx. Cardiovascular disease is more prevalent in western Turkey, according to TurkStat. The western city of Denizli has the highest rate at 49.6 percent, followed by Aydın, Balıkesir, Çanakkale and Afyon. Neoplasms were detected most in the northwestern city of Kırklareli, the Black Sea city of Rize and the northwestern city of Kocaeli.