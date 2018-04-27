FETÖ keeps low profile in Bosnia after coup attempt

Bosnia is known for its warm ties with Turkey, but like other Balkan countries, it is also home to a network of schools and businesses run by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). FETÖ, blamed for July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that killed 250 people, faces a heightened crackdown in the aftermath of the attempt and strives to keep a low-profile in Bosnia.

A recent verdict by a Bosnian court on a FETÖ suspect, however, may encourage Gülenists again. An appeals court last month ruled against the extradition of Hümeyra Gökçen, a FETÖ suspect, to Turkey, citing her request of asylum before the extradition request by Turkey. The ruling was not made public and was recently reported by Reuters, which said the court decided against extradition because FETÖ was not viewed as a terrorist group by the resolutions of the United Nations or the Council of Europe. Gökçen was among several FETÖ suspects who fled to Bosnia after the coup attempt.

Bosnian media outlets have reported that some businesspeople and administrators of schools linked to FETÖ were handing over their businesses and schools to people not linked to the terrorist group in a bid to disguise their links to the group. The Sema school chain is the most prominent example. The chain, a flagship entity of the terrorist group in Bosnia, changed ownership after the coup attempt and transferred to a US-based company before it was handed over again to UK-based Richmond Park Education Company. Both companies, though, are linked to the terrorist group, while the new Turkish administrator of the school chain is the former manager of a Danish college run by Gülenists. Another administrator of the chain was also an administrator in the past for FETÖ-linked schools in northern Iraq. Ali Dokumacı, one of the founders of the school chain, has said in an interview that they "came to Bosnia upon the request of Fetullah Gülen," fugitive leader of the terrorist group, although almost all schools across the globe linked to the group recently started denying the connections. The Bosnian media has also called upon the public to be cautious about sending their children to the schools of "people who killed their own people in the coup attempt."

The terrorist group relies on a global network of schools and businesses for new recruits, lobbying and financing its activities. Turkish prosecutors say schools, particularly those in developing or underdeveloped countries, are a gateway for FETÖ to that country. The terrorist group's prestigious schools attract the country's elite, hence, helping the group to gain influence through its key connections. Prosecutors also accuse schools of being a cover for espionage activities of FETÖ on behalf of intelligence services.

Turkey has repeatedly warned other countries on the activities of the terrorist group. In a recent visit to Bosnia, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım called on the country not to overlook the FETÖ threat. "You see them as people running schools or people engaged in business, but this is not the case, as we have seen in Turkey. This is a secret group working as an intelligence arm of imperialist powers," the prime minister warned.

Both before and after the 2016 coup attempt, hundreds of FETÖ members fled abroad. Ankara now seeks more cooperation from the international community to bring them to justice. Officials recently revealed that 83 members of the group, including its senior executives, had been captured and brought to Turkey in classified operations. Media reports said that the country has so far identified some 4,600 suspected members of the group around the world. Turkish courts also periodically issue arrest warrants for FETÖ members abroad.

Ankara has long complained of reluctance from European countries and the U.S. to cooperate in the fight against FETÖ.