Over 100 fox furs seized in Istanbul's Haydarpaşa port

More than 100 fox furs smuggled from Ukraine were seized late Thursday by Turkish customs at Istanbul's Haydarpaşa Port.

During a routine search by the Istanbul Customs Anti-Smuggling unit, customs officials noticed a suspicious density difference in the back of a truck loaded with lumber that came on a Ukrainian ship.

A total of 120 illegally-imported fox furs were discovered in a large number of sacks hidden between the lumber.

According to police, the driver said the furs were his personal belongings but no goods were found to be declared under his name.

Legal action was initiated against the driver, police added.