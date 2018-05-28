Abandoned buildings demolished for safety

An Interior Ministry directive in March to the governor's offices of all 81 provinces, calling on them to demolish abandoned buildings that become safety and environmental hazards, has produced a spate of demolitions around the country. Such buildings become centers of criminal organizations and enterprises where drug users congregate, the ministry argued.

Since the directive in March, municipalities have started to identify and list abandoned buildings for demolition. Identified buildings were surrounded by obstacles to prevent access, and law enforcement officers were deployed. In the last two months, 19,686 of these 60,503 buildings have been demolished, while the legal process for the rest continues.

Ankara is at the top of the list with 3,859 demolitions, followed by 1,298 in Kayseri and 1,099 in Erzincan.