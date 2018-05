The Foreign Ministry yesterday issued a statement in remembrance of the victims of a racist arson attack in Germany's Solingen in 1993 that killed five Turks.

The victims will be remembered in Germany today.

The ministry said in its statement that, "We hope these kinds of tragedies will not happen again; however, we are concerned that racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia are on the rise despite the fact that a quarter of a century has passed since the Solingen tragedy."