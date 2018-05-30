Killer of self-help author jailed for life

An Istanbul court handed down aggravated life imprisonment for a suspect convicted of killing Beki İkala Erikli, an author of self-help books.

Erikli, known for her popular book "Living with Angels" was shot dead outside her office in Istanbul in December 16, 2016 by Sinem Koç. Koç was arrested one day later and confessed to the murder. She claimed that she was a reader of Erikli and attended her seminars. She has said that she was "disturbed" by contents of her books, pronouncing Erikli as a "devil" in her first testimony.

Prosecutors have asked for an aggravated life sentence while defense lawyers asked the court to order her treatment at a mental hospital, citing her mental health at the time of the murder. In a written statement, Koç said in her final plea that she should be released or she would kill herself. "I did this because that woman made me ill," she said in reference to the murder.