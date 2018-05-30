Turkey rebuilds city damaged by PKK

Turkish authorities are rebuilding infrastructure damaged by PKK terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province. The repair work in Nusaybin district has been undertaken by the municipality, the Environment and Urbanization Ministry and other related institutions.

A total of 4,657 houses are being built for the citizens whose houses were destroyed in terror attacks. Some 85 percent of the project has been completed and construction of the houses will end in August. The housing project will include workplaces, schools, mosques, recreational facilities, parks and playgrounds for children.

Nusaybin Municipality is running projects for infrastructure, drinking water, roads, environmental preservation, green spaces, parks, social life and cultural events to improve the quality of life for residents. The Directorate General of Foundations has also restored the Zeynel Abidin Mosque Complex, and repair work on the Selman-i Pak Mosque and Tomb and Haji Haldo Mosque is ongoing.

Demet Dursun, a Nusaybin resident, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are happy at the pace of work. "For two years, Nusaybin experienced a great change. New living spaces were created and visual pollution in the city disappeared," Dursun said.

Aslan Karakaş, another local, said the infrastructure has renewed and people are continuing their lives in peace. "In the past there were no tourists coming to our district because of terror incidents and other issues, but now they are returning," Karakaş said.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU - resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.