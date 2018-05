Turkish media outlets reported yesterday that the cause of death of two British tourists in southwestern Turkey was a heroin overdose.

The 51-year-old Samuel James and 46-year-old Jane Amanda were found dead yesterday inside a tent they set up in Günlüklü Cove, Fethiye, a vacation resort town popular among the British.

Doğan News Agency reported that police found a small amount of heroin inside the tent and high levels of drugs were found in their blood in the ensuing autopsies.