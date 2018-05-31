Tons of fuel oil blocks city sewage in eastern Turkey’s Iğdır

The sewer system in eastern Turkey's Iğdır was clogged after unidentified people poured tons of fuel oil into drains in the city center.

The bizarre incident took place late Wednesday in the city's main street as an oil tanker arrived in the Atatürk Street, where the city's governorate and municipality compounds are located, and poured tons of fuel oil into a drain.

Locals in the neighborhood called the municipality early Thursday saying that a material like tar is coming out of their toilets, with others complained that their toilets are clogged with a weird smell.

Municipality units found out that the sewage system in the area was blocked or narrowed due to tons of fuel oil stuck in sewage pipes.

Yusuf Fidan, the manager of the municipality's water and sewage department, told reporters that it is almost impossible to clear tons of sticky fuel oil from the pipes.

"We don't know who did this for what reason. They might be oil smugglers. Basements and sewage pipes of any houses and offices in the area is now clogged," Fidan said, adding that they fear that a large scale fire might break out.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Cross-border oil trade with trucks and illegal oil smuggling from oil-rich countries like Azerbaijan, Iran and Iraq are common in eastern Turkey.