Turkish state aid agency will host iftar or the fast-breaking meal for 15,000 people in Yemen during the holy month of Ramadan, an agency official said yesterday.

The iftar meals will be given in Yemen's Aden, Lahij, Abyan, Dahle and Taiz, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TİKA) Yemen coordinator Abdullah Sarı said.

He said this year's iftar program will reach mostly Yemenis who have been hit worst by the civil war, and for those living in rural areas of the country.