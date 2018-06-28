Traffic accidents killed 7,427, injured over 300,000 people in 2017

Traffic accidents still claim thousands of lives. Official figures for last year published yesterday by the state-run Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) indicate that 7,427 people died in more than 1.2 million accidents in 2017 and 300,383 people were injured.

Only 127 more people were killed when compared to 2016, highlighting the need for more safety awareness despite years of campaigns urging drivers not to be "traffic monsters."

In the past two decades, Turkey improved the dire conditions of roads with a massive network of multiple-lane highways and better monitoring of traffic safety violations via cameras, road sensors and improved policing. Yet, reckless drivers contribute the most to casualties. TurkStat figures for 2017 show that 43.2 percent of fatalities were drivers and driver errors accounted for 89.9 percent of accidents.

Figures also show that most fatal accidents took place in the month of July and the least number of accidents were in February. Some 67.4 percent of accidents happened in daytime.