Syrian woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing for 2 days found by Turkish police

An 85-year-old Syrian woman with Alzheimer's disease who went missing on June 26, has been located and handed over to her family safe and sound, Turkish police said Thursday.

Police said the old woman, named Zahit Abbas, was found limp, exhausted and starving on the streets of Şanlıurfa in southeastern Turkey.

The woman had been traveling on foot, wandering foodless and waterless for two days and sleeping on the streets because she could not find her way back home from the hospital, the officers learned.

Two police officers noticed the woman in distress and asked her if she needed help. Noticing the woman's condition, the officers then took the woman to a nearby restaurant to buy her some food and contacted her family.

Relieved that his mother was found unharmed Halid Abbas, Zahit's son, thanked the officers.

Zahit Abbas also expressed her gratitude to the officers, saying the two had looked out for her just as a 'son, brother or neighbor' would. She said she went to the hospital in the morning and by afternoon she had left the building.

"I didn't know I was lost, but I didn't know where my house was either," she said.