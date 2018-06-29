Turkish charities reach out to the needy in Mexico, Guatemala

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) linked to the country's state-run religious authority, reached out to the poor and disaster victims in Mexico and Guatemala.

TİKA established digital libraries in 142 education centers in poor Mexican states affected by an earthquake last September. The agency said in a statement yesterday that libraries were installed on computers already provided by TİKA, and they can be operated offline. They will provide information access to children in rural areas of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico where internet access is not available. Speaking at an opening ceremony for libraries, Mauricio Abaid Doblado, an official from Mexico's National Council for Education Development, said the support would contribute to the quality of education in rural areas.

Mexico is concerned about rising crime rates linked to social problems that stem from less school attendance, especially in rural areas. The council focuses on education of migrant workers from poor families, villagers and locals in remote rural areas. Volunteers work as teachers in some of the regions where schools do not exist due to the low number of students.In Guatemala, the TDV reached out to about 500 families affected by a volcanic eruption earlier this month.

The TDV said in a statement yesterday that the charity's volunteers handed out food and personal hygiene packages in areas affected by the eruption of Fuega. On June 3, the volcano, located 40 kilometers southwest of the capital Guatemala City, erupted, killing at least 114 people. Selahaddin Karabostan, the group's Latin America representative, said there is an ongoing need for humanitarian aid in the region.