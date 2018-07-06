FETÖ leader asks followers to be more active abroad

Top members of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which is behind the July 15 coup attempt, held meetings in 18 different countries this June to communicate instructions from the group's leader, security sources have claimed.

According to reports, the group's U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen urged his followers to be more active in countries they live or have fled to from Turkey.

FETÖ members gathered for clandestine meetings in the last week of June, where they communicated instructions from Gülen, claimed sources on condition of anonymity. The sources added that 33 members attended a meeting in Pennsylvania, the U.S. where Gülen has lived in a self-imposed exile since 1999.

In the meetings, instructions from Gülen were read out to the attendees, claimed intelligence sources. The instructions included: "Get married to someone from the country you're living in to gain acceptance. Deter investors in the country you're living in from investing in Turkey and stop any investments in Turkey by our members. Try to find new people to join us and relieve our students according to the position of the country they are living in."

"Brothers and sisters should pay maximum attention. They should steer clear of state institutions," Gülen also warned followers and called on them "to provide support to those making international journeys," referring to FETÖ fugitives.

The list of instructions also called on FETÖ members to be more careful and take organized action as they feared pressure on the group would intensify after the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in July 2016 which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.