Paid military exemption expected to return

Turkey is considering introducing a paid military service scheme again, media outlets reported.

A Haber news channel reported that authorities set the age limit and fees for the scheme, which has been expectantly awaited by millions of people who view mandatory service as a hindrance to their careers.

If approved by the presidency, people aged 27 and older will be able to skip mandatory conscription by paying TL 20,000 ($4,130). Bülent Turan, acting chairman of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group, told reporters yesterday that paid military service would be the first regulation that Parliament will debate after its summer recess ends.