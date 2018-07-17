Sabah daily hosts foreign journalists in Turkey’s Izmir

The Sabah daily newspaper, Daily Sabah's Turkish-language sister publication, is hosting guests from foreign media organizations in Turkey's western province of Izmir.

Media representatives from Belgium, China, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Russia and Spain were invited to Turkey by Sabah for the 4th Foreign Press — Turkey Meeting.

After staying in Istanbul for two days, the group went to Izmir, where they visited Alaçatı and Urla.

The foreign journalists, accompanied by Sabah columnists, will also visit the towns of Karaburun and Seferihisar as well as the ancient Aegean city of Ephesus.

The guests seemed to fancy Izmir as Massamba M'Boup from Belgium's EU Reporter said, "From now on my favorite city is Izmir," while Beslan Uspanov from Russian news portal Kavpolit said he will come to Izmir as a tourist with his wife and children "at the first opportunity."