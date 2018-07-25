Meat for millions through Turkish Red Crescent's Eid aid

The Turkish Red Crescent plans to distribute meat for some 3.8 million people across the world during the upcoming Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice.

Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık told reporters yesterday that they are expecting donations of 3,800 tons of meat from sacrificial animals - cows and sheep - and when calculated as one kilogram for every needy person, it will help 3.8 million people.

The charity will oversee the slaughter of the donated animals and the distribution of their meat in 40 countries, which will help supplement the canned meats that are distributed to poor families throughout the year.

On Aug. 21, Turkey will observe Eid al-Adha, or Qurban Bayram as it is known in Turkey, a Muslim holiday when animals are ritually sacrificed, and their meat delivered to the poor. The event, a four-day holiday in the country, symbolizes generosity for the faithful, and charities run aid campaigns for donations of meat, food and other aid.