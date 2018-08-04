Greece moves anti-Turkish terrorist to open prison

A convicted Greek terrorist serving multiple life terms for a string of assassinations including the killing of two Turkish diplomats, has been moved to a minimum-security prison in central Greece.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 61, was transferred Friday from the Korydallos prison near Athens to an agricultural prison in the central town of Volos. Such facilities are considered "open prisons," where inmates have greater freedom of movement within the grounds, which include the fields and livestock units where they work.

Koufodinas has admitted to membership of the November 17 group, Greece's deadliest terror group, which killed 23 western diplomats and Greeks between 1975 and 2000. Among the victims of his group are Çetin Görgü, a press attache at the Turkish Embassy who was killed in Athens in 1991, and Counsellor Ömer Haluk Sipahioğlu who was stationed at the Turkish embassy in Greece at the time of his murder in 1994. November 17 is also responsible for a bombing in 1991 that wounded Deniz Bölükbaşı, another Turkish Embassy employee. Koufodinas was arrested in 2002 and given 11 life sentences.

November 17's other targets include a CIA station chief and a British Embassy defense attache. In June the U.S. Embassy in Athens issued a statement deploring a 48-hour furlough granted to Koufodinas after he held a two-week hunger strike over the initial denial of his request.

Koufodinas, an amateur beekeeper known as "poison hand" for the precision of his aim, has been kept at a high-security prison in Athens for the last 15 years. There, he wrote two books, "I was born on November 17" and "13 Answers."

In a high-profile trial in 2003, 15 people, including Koufodinas, were found guilty for the 23 killings and dozens of bombings claimed by the guerrilla group.

In 2013, Christodoulos Xiros, another convicted member of the group, fled while on prison leave. Unremorseful, he called for a revolution against the state while on the run. He was re-arrested in 2014, after Greece offered a 1 million euro bounty for him.