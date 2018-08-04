Kosovo condemns group for burning Turkish flag

The Kosovan government on Friday condemned the recent acts of vandalism in the country targeting Turkey and Turkish people.

In a viral video, a small group of people can be seen disrespecting the Turkish flag, by stomping on it and setting it on fire. The group said they had gathered in Kosovo to support Kosovo Deputy Foreign Minister Gjergj Dedaj who had published insulting content against Turkey and Turks.

In a written statement, the Kosovo government described the group behind the incident as "racist." "The Kosovo government strongly condemns all sorts of vandalism acts detrimental to the state and national symbols of Turkey," read the statement.