Turkish volunteers help villagers in Senegal

A group of volunteers from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) helped villagers in Ziguichor province in south Senegal. Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that a group of 15 Turkish volunteers participated in a number of building projects in the village of Djibelor and attended the opening ceremony of the solar-powered water pump system built by TİKA.

Senegal TİKA volunteers team leader Orhan Aydın told AA that the villagers had been grateful for TİKA's help. The volunteers helped build a fence to protect fruit trees and conducted classes on solar power systems, building flashlights and electronic circuits.

Volunteer Bahri Özdemir from the Bursa Uludağ University Faculty of Management said they had been welcomed with tribal dances by the villagers of Talloum, which they visited after Djibelor. Özdemir said: "We dug a foundation for a school and showed them how to make bricks. We also danced with them. We are happy to be in Senegal." Ahmet Abdulhamid Akbayır from the Istanbul University Faculty of Law added that despite all of the superficial differences between Turks and the Senegalese, he never felt like an outsider in Senegal.