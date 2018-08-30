Erdoğan: Turkey on the verge of new victories

Issuing a statement ahead of today's Victory Day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey was on the verge of new accomplishments and new victories, in reference to the country's ambitious goals for 2023, the centenary of Republic of Turkey.

Victory Day is an occasion to remember Turks' decisive victory against invading Greek forces 96 years ago during the War of Independence. Commemorating Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and other leaders of the independence war, Erdoğan said the victory was "a new chapter in our determination to keep Turkey as our homeland."

"The Turkish nation showed its resolution to preserve its independence and future against imperialist aspirations on July 15 once again," he said, referring to public resistance against the 2016 coup attempt. "As was the case throughout our history, today, we continue our struggle for the rights of the oppressed and the victims who clung for their hopes on to us," he said. The president added that Turkey would steer the future of its region once it accomplished its 2023 goals - that is, to make the country an international power in economics and politics.