Turkey condemns furlough for Greek terrorist

Turkey has condemned the Greek authorities' decision to grant another furlough to a far-left terrorist who is serving multiple life sentences in Greece for murder.

Dimitris Koufodinas used to be the leader of the now-disbanded November 17 terror group, which was held responsible for the assassination of a long string of officials. Koufodinas was convicted in 2003 for belonging to November 17.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Foreign Ministry said: "We once more strongly condemn that the Greek authorities have granted Dimitris Koufodinas, a convicted member of the November 17 terrorist organization, prison leave for the fourth time." The statement recalled that Koufodinas was the perpetrator in the assassinations of Turkish Press Attache Çetin Görgü, who was killed in 1991, as well as Ömer Haluk Sipahioğlu, a counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, who was gunned down in front of his home in 1994. The counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Athens, Deniz Bölükbaşı, Administrative Attache Nilgün Keçeci and driver Adil Yıldırım were also wounded in separate attacks carried out by the same group.

"Such tolerance granted to a terrorist who attempted to take the lives of our diplomats is disrespectful of their memory and their sorrowful families," the statement said. "Enabling a bloody terrorist to benefit from such regulations creates a serious deficiency in the fight against terrorism," it added.

November 17 was active in Greece between 1975 and 2002. It is considered responsible for the assassination of 23 people in 103 attacks, which particularly targeted American, British, Turkish and Greek nationals.

Greece has been repeatedly accused by Turkey of being a haven for terrorists who committed crimes against Turks. This year alone, Greek courts ordered the release of members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), which is recognized as a terrorist group by the European Union. Greece also granted asylum to putschist officers involved in the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.