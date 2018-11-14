Turkish charity delivers aid in war-torn Yemen

A Turkish charity announced yesterday that they distributed food aid to 13,255 civilians in the western Wosab and Tihama regions of war-torn Yemen. The statement by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) said around 21 million people in Yemen are dependent on aid, while 9.8 million are facing starvation. Noting that health services cannot be provided in the country, it said that people cannot survive without external aid.

The charity said another 6,000 civilians in the region will receive food aid in the coming days.

Turkish institutions and nongovernmental organizations such as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Diyanet Foundation are continuing to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a devastating air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi rebel gains.