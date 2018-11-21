Danish-Turkish mobster dies day after launching book on quitting crime

Nedim Yaşar, a former Danish gang leader of Turkish origin, died of gunshot wounds yesterday as his memoir on leaving the criminal underworld went on sale. He was shot a day earlier after an event to launch the book.

Yaşar, 31, made a name for himself as a radio host after quitting Los Guerreros, a Copenhagen gang involved in the drug trade. His book, "Roots," about pulling himself out of the crime scene, was published yesterday.

At least two shots were fired at Yaşar when he was leaving the book launch on Monday by a gunman who fled the scene.

Danish Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen paid tribute to Yaşar, who was born in Turkey and came to Denmark at the age of 4, according to the newspaper Politiken. "How sad and infinitely meaningless. I met Nedim once. I met a man who with all his heart wanted to create and new life and make a difference for others. My thoughts and compassion go to his friends and family," Poulsen tweeted.

According to news agency Ritzau, Yaşar decided to leave his gang and join an exit program after he learned he was going to become a father. He often spoke of his life experiences on his radio show.

Police said Yaşar told them in 2017 he had been the victim of an attempted assault, after he had quit the gang.