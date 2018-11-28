Concrete block falls onto workers in northwestern Turkey's Gebze, 5 feared trapped

A giant concrete block fell onto workers during a viaduct construction for a highway in Gebze district of Turkey's northwestern Kocaeli province, trapping at least five workers.

The incident took place near the Tavşanlı village, where a viaduct is under construction for the Northern Marmara Highway.

The concrete block to be placed 30 meters above the ground collapsed alongside five workers on top for its installment, according to initial information.

Efforts are underway to reach the workers.

