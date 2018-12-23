Erdoğan extends wishes to Christians in Turkey and across the world

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday extended Christmas greetings to Christians in Turkey and across the world.

In a message released by the presidential office, Erdoğan said: "I congratulate Christmas for our Christian citizens and the whole Christian world".

"We attach importance to the fact that all our citizens can observe their own culture, traditions and religion freely as members of a civilization that stands against discrimination of ethnicity, race, language, religion or sect and cared for people throughout its history," Erdoğan said in his message.

"We believe that our unity and togetherness is stronger if we view differences as richness and if we establish mutual respect, justice, freedom of religion and faith in these lands where diverse cultures and traditions coexisted in peace for centuries," he added.

Turkey, home to a mixed Christian community of Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant faithful who trace their roots before the centuries-old Ottoman rule, is also regarded as birthplace of St. Nicholas, a bishop recognized as a saint in the Orthodox world whose charitable ways inspired the modern-day image of Santa Claus.

Although non-Christian citizens of Turkey do not celebrate religious aspect of Christmas, predominantly Muslim Turkey mixes Christmas images with New Year celebrations, be it by decking out the streets with festive lights to Christmas trees and dinners where turkey is the main dish.

On the Christmas Eve and Christmas, religious services will be held in churches all across Turkey, from the Church St. Anthony of Padua, Istanbul's largest Roman Catholic Church, to Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in the city that serves as leading authority of majority of Orthodox churches in the world.