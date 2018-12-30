Dozens stranded in chairlift at northeastern Turkey ski resort after blackout

Nearly 80 people were stranded in the chairlift at a ski resort in northeastern Turkey's Kars province for more than two hours in freezing cold due to a power blackout.

Rescue units of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) were dispatched to the Cıbıltepe Ski Center in Sarıkamış district to help stranded skiers heading to the peak to get down and restore power to the chairlift.

More people managed to jump off the chairlift to ski down to the hotel area, however, some people, especially those with children, were not so lucky.

Gendarmerie units also arrived in the area with snow bikes to help people stranded in the lifts.

An investigation was launched into the incident.

Kars Governor Türker Öksüz said the incident was caused by a short-term mechanical fault and backup systems also failed to work.

He added that no injuries and health problems occurred and operations and skiing continue in the ski resort.