Turkish mosque in Germany vandalized with racist slurs

An under-construction mosque in western Germany's Duisburg was attacked by unidentified assailants who defaced the building with racist slogans, mosque officials said Sunday.

The attackers painted the Star of David - which is the symbol of Judaism - on the wall of Mevlana mosque, affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Community National View (IGMG).

The head of the mosque foundation, Hulusi Yüksel, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have informed local security authorities about the attack. Police have launched an investigation into the case of vandalism.

"We don't know who is behind the attack," he said, adding that the construction of the mosque has been ongoing for a year and a half. Germany, in recent years, has seen growing Islamophobia and hatred of migrants triggered by far-right and populist propaganda.