Thousands march to commemorate fallen WWI soldiers in Turkey's Sarıkamış

Thousands of people gathered together on Sunday to march in eastern Turkey to commemorate the the soldiers fallen in the World War I Battle of Sarıkamış.

The march will start off from Kızılçubuk, in the province of Kars, where the 1914 battle against Russia's Caucasus Army began.

People walked two kilometers to reach the starting point of the march with Turkish flags and banners reading "Turkey Marches with Martyrs."

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank are also joining the march.

The march marks the 104th anniversary of the battle, which claimed the lives of nearly 90,000 Ottoman Turkish soldiers due to bitter cold.