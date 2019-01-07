2 dead, 7 rescued after ship sinks off Turkey's Samsun

Two people were killed and seven others were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams after a Panama-flagged vessel sank in the Black Sea off Turkey's northern Samsun province, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

According to a statement released by the ministry, coastguard teams were dispatched off 77 miles Samsun after receiving a distress call from the Volgo Balt 214.

The crew of the ship consisted of 13 people, the ministry said. While the coastguard managed to save seven of the crew and retrieve bodies of the two deceased, four were still missing.

Search and rescue efforts continue to take place with two boats, three helicopters, and an aircraft.

The vessel was heading to Samsun from the Russian port of Azov and it was carrying coal, reports said.