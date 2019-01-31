Turkish Red Crescent distributes tents in Afghanistan

The Turkish Red Crescent provided winter aid packages to war-weary families in northern Afghanistan, Mücahit Salih Duran, head of the aid agency's Afghanistan delegation, told Anadolu Agency Wednesday.

Duran said tents and blankets were handed out in Mazar-i Sharif city in the Balkh province. He added families, who took refuge in Mazar-i Sharif after fleeing their homes in the province of Faryab due to conflicts and drought, were living in makeshift tents in harsh winter conditions.

Kızılay distributed tents measuring 14.5 square meters and cold resistant blankets to needy people, Duran stated. The aid agency had previously aided 21,000 families with food in northern Afghanistan. "Our projects and activities are ongoing for all the needy people in Afghanistan," he said.