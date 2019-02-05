Man kills 3, injures 2 in family feud

A man shot dead three people and injured two others Monday in the southern city of Gaziantep over a dispute. Media outlets reported that Erkan D. argued with his wife's relatives over an "inheritance" matter before he shot dead his wife's uncle in the latter's house.

He then returned home where he fired on his mother-in-law, his wife and his wife's two sisters. His mother-in-law and one of his wife's sisters were killed, while his wife and other sister were injured.

Erkan D. fled the scene and later showed up at a police station. He put the gun to his head and threatened to kill himself, but the suspect's father and police convinced him to drop the weapon before being arrested.