MFA denies claims of mistreatment of Germans traveling to Turkey

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied on Tuesday claims of "mistreatment of Germans" traveling to Turkey.

"In some German media outlets, unfounded reports have been aired about possible mistreatment of Germans traveling to Turkey. Needless to say, these news do not reflect the truth. Clearly, the statements of our Minister of Interior with regard to the fight against terrorism were deliberately taken out of context and distorted," the ministry said in a statement.

"As always, Turkey will continue to welcome tourists from Germany and all other countries with traditional Turkish hospitality."