Turkey refutes German media's 'baseless allegations' of tourist mistreatment

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied on Tuesday claims of "mistreatment of Germans" traveling to Turkey.

Turkey will continue to welcome tourists coming from all over the world with hospitality, the ministry said Tuesday evening in response to "baseless allegation" in German media.

"In some German media outlets, unfounded reports have been aired about possible mistreatment of Germans traveling to Turkey," the ministry's spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement on late Tuesday.

Aksoy said that the news did not reflect the truth.

"Clearly, the statements of our Minister of Interior (Suleyman Soylu) with regard to the fight against terrorism were deliberately taken out of context and distorted," Aksoy said.

"As always, Turkey will continue to welcome tourists from Germany and all other countries with traditional Turkish hospitality," he added.