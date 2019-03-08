Latest beauty trends on display at Istanbul fair

Beauty and Care 2019, the first and biggest fair in the beauty and care sector in Turkey, has opened its doors to visitors for the 30th time. The fair kicked off yesterday at the Lütfi Kırdar Rumelia Fair and Exhibition Hall and will continue until March 10.

The fair, which will continue for four days, brings the newest methods, products and world famous brands of the aesthetic, beauty and health industries together. It hosts Turkish and foreign specialists, aestheticians, beauty experts, dermatologists, makeup artists, entrepreneurs and other sector professionals.

On the stage at Beauty and Care 2019, a panel under the moderatorship of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon Derya Bingöl and Turkey Protective, Renovator and Anti-Aging Medical Association President Çimen Karasu will be held. Specialist Başak Karasu, academic Nihat Ayçaman, expert aesthetician Ayşen Koçyiğit Taştekin, famous makeup artist Sevcan İpar and world leading hair bun stylist Muhittin Yuşan are among the prominent figures attending.

The fair, where aesthetic dermatology products, cosmetics and makeup products and equipment, professional nail equipment, hand and foot care products, wellness and fitness products and equipment, packing technologies and hair care equipment will all be on display, will host more than 200 companies and over 600 brands.

Organized by TG Expo, the event will add unique value to your fair experience with its workshops, competitions, interviews and talks on medical aesthetic and plastic surgery. It is expected that more than 25,000 visitors will attend the event.