Over 50 strays found in apartment in western İzmir

Acting upon complaints called in by neighbors, İzmir municipality's animal services on Saturday found an astonishing number of animals confined in an apartment.

The residents of a seven-story apartment building in the neighborhood of Manavkuyu in Bayraklı district applied to the district governorate and municipality, complaining that a large number of cats and dogs were being held and left for dead in an apartment on the fifth floor.

A local court issued an order to inspect the apartment, and a municipal crew accompanied by police officers arrived at the scene on Saturday.

The resident of the apartment, identified by her initials B.E., refused to open the door, which prompted officers to break into the house.

Officers struggled to go inside initially due to the foul smell. Once they put on protective outfits and masks, they found a shocking 47 cats, six dogs and a turtle amid heaps of objects scattered inside the house, as well as feces. While personnel from the local veterinary directorate removed the animals from the house, B.E. and one of her relatives protested and did not want to let the animals go, only to meet further anger from the other residents.

Following the removal of the animals, employees of the cleaning directorate carried out disinfection work in the apartment.

The municipality said that the cats and dogs, which were taken to animal care and rehabilitation centers, will be put up for adoption once their treatments are completed, while the turtle will be handed to the local nature protection and national parks directorate.

Residents of the apartment block told Demirören News Agency (DHA) that they have been suffering this problem for a long time. It was reported that the municipality crew also intervened in B.E.'s apartment back in 2015 and found dead animals inside.