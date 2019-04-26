Ukraine’s president-elect Zelenskiy to travel to Turkey's Bodrum for holiday

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who gained an apparent win in Sunday's presidential polls, will travel to Turkey for a two-day weekend holiday with his family.

"We are flying to Turkey. I will take my children to an entertainment festival," Zelenskiy wrote on social media on Friday.

He will return to Ukraine after a two-day stay in Turkey, said Zelenskiy, who he did not take any day off on the weekends for four months due to the election campaign.

The Zelenskiy family will be staying in the famous Aegean resort town of Bodrum, according to his Facebook post.

Zelenskiy, who is also a comedian, won Sunday's runoff election by a landslide, according to exit polls.

As a candidate of the Servant of the People Party, he secured 73.2% of the votes, while his rival Petro Poroshenko trailed at 25.3%.

Zelenskiy, in his campaign, has widely used social media networks, interacted directly with citizens during TV shows and cabaret concerts, as well as used short video clips, polls and surveys.