Turk wounded in New Zealand terror attacks dies

A Turkish citizen who was injured in a terror attack in New Zealand last month died Thursday, raising the death toll from the shooting to 51.

"Unfortunately, we lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan, who was seriously injured in the treacherous terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. I would like to extend my condolences and patience to his family," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

Tuyan was shot in the chest at Masjid Al Noor and remained in intensive care at Christchurch Hospital.

Tuyan's brother Yahya told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Zekeriya had been taken to surgery Thursday, but that he could not be saved.

"He had surgery today, they couldn't stop the bleeding so we lost him. We were happy because we thought it was going well, he had been battling for 50 days," he said.

At least 51 Muslim worshippers were massacred, with as many injured, in a white supremacist terror attack by Australian-born Brenton Harrison Tarrant on two mosques March 15.