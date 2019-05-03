Turk injured in NZ terror attack dies

Zekeriya Tuyan, a Turkish national who was seriously injured in the anti-Muslim terrorist attack in New Zealand's Christchurch on March 15, succumbed to his wounds yesterday. Tuyan, an IT worker, was among the 50 injured when terror suspect Brenton Tarrant attacked Al-Noor Mosque with automatic firearms, killing 50 people. He sustained wounds in his leg and back.

Tuyan's brother Yahya Tuyan said he died after surgery, which he underwent today. "We were happy that he was slowly recovering but found out doctors could not stop his bleeding during the surgery. He fought for 50 days but lost," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The victim, a father of two, was at the mosque for Friday prayers when Tarrant indiscriminately opened fire. Two other Turks were also injured in the attacks that targeted Al-Noor and Linwood mosques. "Unfortunately, we lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan, who was seriously injured in the treacherous terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. I would like to extend my condolences and patience to his family," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

Tuyan's killer Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder and was captured shortly after the attacks. He has not yet entered a plea and remains in a high-security prison in Auckland pending his next court appearance on June 14. His trial will likely get underway next year.