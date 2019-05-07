Turkish aid agency distributes iftar meals to 1,000 Gazan families during Ramadan

Israeli PM Netanyahu orders army to launch 'more strikes' on Gaza as 24 killed, over 150 wounded

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will provide fast-breaking meals (iftar) during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to 1,000 people in the Gaza Strip every day, it said Tuesday.

On Monday, the first day of Ramadan, TIKA served a warm meal to about 1,000 needy families in southeastern Gaza, in the village of Hajar al-Dik.

Last year during Ramadan, TIKA distributed food packages to 1,000 impoverished Palestinian families in the same area.

Established in 1992, Turkey's government-run aid agency is responsible for implementing the country's developmental cooperation policies overseas.

The food aid to Gaza comes at time of heightened tension between the blockaded strip and the Israeli government. Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 25 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and two infants, and injured more than 100 others.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, said Monday that a cease-fire deal had been brokered by Egypt, along with officials from Qatar and the U.N.