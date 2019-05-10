German police honor heroic Turkish boy

Police in Nuremberg, Germany, recognized 10-year-old Kenan Büyükhan as a "superhero" for his heroic act of rescuing his sister from a burning car.

The Turkish boy made headlines last month after a fire broke out in his family's car. Büyükhan was with his two-year-old sister Hira Nur when their mother left them in the car so that she could accompany her other daughter to school. When the fire erupted in the car, the boy calmly left the car and unfastened the seat belt of his sister who was sitting in the backseat, taking her to safety just as flames were about to engulf the siblings.

Police officers in Nuremberg, where Büyükhan lives with his family, paid a visit to the boy yesterday on his birthday. They gave him a "superhero certificate" and gifts before taking him and his father for a ride around the city. The boy was also taken to a police boat patrolling the Danube and steered the wheel. "It was an unforgettable birthday," Büyükhan said.

The boy will also receive a medal of honor from the government of Bavaria on May 29. He had already been recognized by the Turkish Consulate in Nuremberg, and a local Turkish businessman had gifted a cellphone to Büyükhan.