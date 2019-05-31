Slight rise in number of traffic accidents

Official figures released by the Turkish Statistical Agency (TurkStat) indicates a 2.2% rise in the number of traffic accidents. Figures released yesterday show the number of accidents rose to more than 1.2 million last year compared to 2017; a total of 6,675 people died while another 307,071 people were injured.

According to statistics, nearly 90% of accidents stemmed from drivers' errors while 8.4% were the result of errors on the part of pedestrians.

Traffic accidents claim the lives of thousands every year in Turkey, where reckless driving and blatant violations of road safety rules are the main culprits. A decrease in the number of fatalities in traffic accidents was reported in the first four months of 2019 and authorities linked it to better police inspections and awareness campaigns. New laws and regulations introduced last year brought strict measures against moving violations. Amendments to traffic laws made exceeding the speed limit punishable by a fine of TL 1,002, while motorists performing spins and drifts will be hit with a fine of TL 5,010. Drivers using a cellphone while behind the wheel will be slapped with a fine of TL 235. Exceeding the speed limit five times in a year will result in the confiscation of the offender's driver's license and motorists whose driver's licenses are confiscated twice within five years will be banned from driving. They will be able to renew their licenses only after an evaluation by a psychiatrist. Other fines under the new amendment scheme cover drivers not stopping at red lights and those endangering road safety by rapidly switching lanes.

Traffic accidents kill at least 1.3 million people yearly worldwide and are common in Turkey despite the country taking important steps to improve road conditions and carrying out a successful public awareness campaign against "traffic monsters." Turkey's efforts to improve traffic safety expanded this year with a "pedestrian-first" traffic campaign, an often-ignored part of road safety. In Turkey, it has been quite common for motorists to ignore the rights of pedestrians crossing the road on crosswalks. The government mobilized students this year to help spread awareness to their parents to value the rights of pedestrians. All police officers, regardless of their unit, were also authorized to monitor and fine vehicles violating pedestrians' rights.