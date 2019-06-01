Unions to protest workers dismissed by CHP

A Turkish trade confederation announced Friday that they will take to the streets to protest the recent dismissal of municipal workers.

The HAK-İŞ Trade Union Confederation will march from the Black Sea province of Bolu to the capital Ankara to protest the dismissal of 574 workers in 13 municipalities chaired by the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), after the March 31 local elections.

"We are worried about the rise in the number [of dismissals]," Mahmut Arslan, the head of confederation, told reporters at a press conference. Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in local elections to choose Turkey's mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials) and members of elder councils for the next five years.